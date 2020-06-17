Central Oregon Mastersingers awards two college scholarships

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two local students have received scholarships from Central Oregon Mastersingers to continue their education and scholarly pursuits in music.

Maria Kramer and Eponine Bell earned the scholarship awards based on their years of performance with Mastersingers and their commitment to creating joy through music. (centraloregonmastersingers.com)

Maria Kramer, 20, attends COCC and will attend Western Oregon University (WOU) this fall. Maria plans to major in music with an emphasis in vocal performance and composition.

Her goals and aspirations include writing music for theatre, film, and concert settings, performing as a vocalist, and writing and directing staged works.

In addition to being a member of the COM, Maria has served as director, choreographer, and instructor with BEAT Children's Theatre. She has earned superior rankings at the International Thespian Festival with the Redmond Proficiency Academy Theatre department.

She is a two-time recipient of the COCC Foundation Scholarship, a recipient of the COCC Academic Merit Scholarship, and a recipient of the WOU Music Department Scholarship.

Maria believes that music is an innate tool of expression that all humans can and should participate: "Music can instigate widespread social change or just make someone laugh, and each of these goals is just as important as the next.”

Eponine Bell, 18, is a recent graduate of Mountain View High School. She will attend the University of Colorado, Boulder. She plans a double major in Vocal Performance and Music Education.

A three-year member of COM, Eponine has excelled in the performing arts during her high school years. She has sung with the Youth Choir of Central Oregon and toured Italy (Summer of 2015) and Japan (Summer of 2017) with their Premier choir. Sunriver Music Festival has recognized her four times with the Young Artist Scholarship.

Ms. Bell is a member of The Oregon Music Teacher Association Honor Society, and she most recently received the Rotary Club of Bend Traxler Music Scholarship.

Eponine also plays the cello and has earned distinction with awards and accolades from Mountain View High School and Central Oregon Symphony Association, Young Artist Scholarship Competition (1st place).

Eponine wants to become the best musician she can be so that she can share the beauty of music with others. She is looking forward to attending U of C Boulder’s School of Music this fall.