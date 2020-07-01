Family Access Network receives $15,000 grant

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network has received a $15,000 grant from the Clabough Foundation, which will provide 150 local children and families in Deschutes and Crook counties with essential needs including nutritious food, safe shelter, clothing, health care, school supplies, and much more.

It only takes $100 to give a child FAN advocate services for an entire year, enabling children to thrive in school and beyond.

“Local children and families need FAN services now more than ever. By partnering with extraordinary organizations like the Clabough Foundation, we are able to make sure that families have what they need to stay safe during this challenging time,” said Lizzi Katz, FAN Foundation board member.

The Clabough Foundation’s mission is to preserve and enhance the environmental and cultural resources of the High Country of North Carolina and the Deschutes River Watershed of Central Oregon. The foundation has a long history of supporting education and continues to partner with local organizations to enhance communities.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 25 advocates at 59 public schools in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. The direct placement of FAN advocates within the schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs. During the coronavirus pandemic, FAN advocates are working remotely to get children and families the vital resources they need including food, utilities, and rental assistance.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit www.familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

The Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year FAN advocates improve the lives of over 8,000 children and family members in Central Oregon.