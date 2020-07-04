Camps, programs also offer kids summer meals, state Dept. of Education reminds

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Education is reminding families that several camps and organizations throughout the state are providing meals through the Summer Food Service Program for eligible enrolled kids ages 1-18 this summer.

A complete listing is available on the ODE website: Enrolled Programs and Camps.

When schools let out for the summer, thousands of Oregon children lose access to breakfast, lunch and after-school meals they receive during the regular school year. This year has been unprecedented, as schools closed their doors in March due to COVID-19.

During that time, the Summer Food Service Program helped fill the gap by providing free, nutritious meals to children and teens through the end of the planned school year.

Camps And Programs

The Summer Food Service Program will continue providing nutritious meals over the summer months. Meals are offered at participating summer camps and nonprofit organizations including many day camps, sports camps and kids clubs. Families may be asked to complete a meal benefit application, to verify eligibility based on Federal Income Eligibility Standards, in order to enroll in these programs. Summer meals are offered to all kids enrolled in these programs, ages 1-18 at no charge. Foster children or the children whose household receives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) funds automatically receive free benefits.

Though recent events have increased participation in the Summer Food Service Program, it is still underutilized, with many families unaware of the free meals in their communities.

Nationally, only one out of six children who receive free or reduced price meals during the school year continues to receive meals during the summer months. Increasing awareness of and access to these programs can have a significant impact on combating childhood food insecurity.

Families can also look up information for meal sites open to all children ages 1-18 in their area by calling 2-1-1, or texting “Food” or “Comida” to 877-877, or visiting Summer Food Oregon. Meals are available to any child 18 and under without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.

We invite community partners, school districts and media outlets to help spread the word about the free summer meals to families in your area. A sample Tweet and Facebook post are provided below for those interested in helping spread the word and reduce child hunger this summer.

Sample Tweets

#SFSP can fill bellies and minds! For more info visit Summer Food Oregon #SummerMealsOR #SummerFoodRocks

Find #FoodFriendsandFun! To find a #SFSP meal site by you visit Summer Food Oregon! #SummerMealsOR #SummerFoodRocks

Sample Facebook Post

Children need good nutrition all year long. When school is out during the summer months, many children no longer have access to even one nutritious meal each day. The Summer Food Service Program helps to fill the gap. To find a site, call 2-1-1, text “Food” or “Comida” to 877-877, or visit Summer Food Oregon.

If you have questions, please contact ODE Child Nutrition Programs - Community Nutrition, at (503) 947-5894 or ode.communitynutrition@ode.state.or.us.