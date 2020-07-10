Oregon FBI offers ‘Virtual Teen Series’

Community Billboard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Portland FBI Field Office has launched a new opportunity for high school students to engage with us during this time of physical distancing: the FBI Virtual Teen Series.

Students from various high schools within the state of Oregon joined in this virtual session to learn about how to avoid the risks of online sexual exploitation.

Over the next three weeks, teens will have the chance to join us for more once-a-week online learning sessions designed to let them explore the world of law enforcement, build leadership skills, and become positive role models in our shared community.

Space is limited. Registration is required. Email ajfabiankreamier@fbi.gov to register.

Oregon high school students who have a student email account are eligible to participate.