Grant to sustain Latino Community Association’s pandemic relief efforts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Latino Community Association had to cancel a major fundraising event this year, its annual Gala de Oro, because of the coronavirus. In June, the Oregon Community Foundation awarded a $25,000 grant to LCA to help make up the gap in funding and sustain its local response to the pandemic.

This grant from OCF’s Oregon Community Recovery Fund indirectly supports what has become LCA’s primary focus this year: providing emergency financial relief to laid-off immigrant workers.

LCA was poised to celebrate its 20th anniversary at the Gala de Oro in early April and expected to raise about $82,000. LCA initially postponed the Gala to late July. But in early May, Oregon Governor Kate Brown barred large gatherings at least through September, so LCA cancelled the 2020 Gala.

LCA Executive Director Brad Porterfield explained the impact of this grant:

“We have spent a fair amount of energy considering alternatives to raise the revenue we budgeted to bring in at our gala. But they all required either risking the health of our supporters and staff at a smaller event or learning to go virtual.

"By far, the best option has been receiving operating support from foundation partners, like the Oregon Community Foundation, to fill that gap. Now we can spend our energy on direct relief to families and adapting our programs and services to fit this new environment.”

Partners throughout Oregon created the Oregon Community Recovery Fund in March. Its host, OCF, rapidly deployed resources to community-based organizations at the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak, with a focus on Oregon’s most vulnerable populations.

To learn more about LCA’s work, or contribute to its COVID-19 Immigrant Family Relief Fund, visit www.latinocommunityassociation.org

About Latino Community Association

Since 2000, the Latino Community Association (LCA) has been empowering Latino families and children and building bridges across cultures to create a more resilient Central Oregon. In partnership with caring individuals, businesses, community organizations and public agencies, LCA remains committed to ensuring full participation of Latinos in our communities. Programs of LCA include: Workforce Education and Training, Family Empowerment, Healthy Families, Youth Rising and Cultural Enrichment. Its services impact more than 8,000 people every year. For more information, or to join LCA, visit www.latinocommunityassociation.org

About Oregon Community Foundation

Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) puts donated money to work in Oregon – more than $100 million in grants and scholarships annually. For more than 45 years, OCF grantmaking, research, advocacy and community-advised solutions have helped individuals, families, businesses and organizations to create charitable funds to improve lives for all Oregonians. Impactful giving – time, talent and resources from many generous Oregonians – creates measurable change. For more information about OCF, please visit: www.oregoncf.org