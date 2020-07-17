Virtual Pacific Crest Endurance Fest raises $400K

Community Billboard

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Most can agree that a virtual event is not as good as a live event, but when faced with the decision to either cancel the 24th Annual Pacific Crest Endurance Sports Festival or offer a virtual option, Sherri McMillan, Race Director and owner of Why Racing Events explains that “it was an easy decision."

"Mid-way into our 2020 racing season and already having produced five virtual events, we’re getting pretty good at this. We’ve learned that a virtual finish line is better than no finish line and we can still do a lot of good!”

The virtual option still attracted nearly 1,200 adults from 30 different states and two countries.

“The athletes that opted to do the virtual event were able to continue to focus on their goals, keep their training consistent, maintain their physical strength, mental health and sanity, manage their stress levels and boost their immune system. It also provided a sense of community and that feeling that we’re all in this together. This is all so critical, now more than ever!” says McMillan.

The event also raised over $400,000 for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and nearly $3,000 for Care for Kids.

“One of the biggest success stories for our 2020 event is Team in Training. When we announced that the event was going virtual, Team in Training athletes had already raised $292,000. The fact that they stayed the course and then raised an additional $100,000 during a Global Pandemic is just a testimony to what kind of people they are.

"Had we just cancelled the event, we would not have experienced that kind of incredible fundraising for the Leukemia and Lymphoma society, such an important cause! We are so in awe of these athletes and the Team in Training organization,” says McMillan.

The event also had 153 youth participants. “Our team loves the photos and videos of kids doing the event. It brings us so much joy to see them racing and feeling that sense of accomplishment. Our kids are having a hard time during Covid-19 too so whatever opportunity we can provide them to focus on something positive is so good for their mental health” encourages McMillan.

Event photos at this link. None of the joy in these photos would have happened had the event been cancelled.

So it seems that although Virtual events may not be as good as a Live event, they sure do seem better than no event at all.

The Pacific Crest Endurance Sports Festival is a production of Why Racing Events

