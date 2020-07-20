Hayden Homes surprises The Giving Plate with $25,000 donation

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Hayden Homes surprised The Giving Plate with a $25,0000 donation in support of their mission of feeding our neighbors in need.

Additionally, the funds will support The Giving Plate’s strategic organizational initiatives needed to ensure they can continue providing food to those in need, such as offering home delivery services.

"We recognize the very real fact that many in our own community are facing hunger and food insecurity every day and even more so now with the Coronavirus pandemic,” said Hayden Watson, chairman of Hayden Homes. “We appreciate having a local resource, like The Giving Plate, that is committed to ensuring those in our community have access to the basic need of food and nutrition.”

Between 2010 to date, The Giving Plate has distributed 4 million pounds of food in Central Oregon and is currently the only food bank in Oregon that has a youth-specific food bank, Kid’s Korner.

The Giving Plate provided 8,697 food bags of nutrient-dense food to children in 2019 through Kid’s Korner food pantry, which is separate from the family monthly food boxes.

Nearly 85% of the guests that visit The Giving Plate do not qualify as homeless. They have homes and jobs—yet they are living paycheck to paycheck doing their best to make ends meet.

“At The Giving Plate, we are experiencing a fairly substantial increase in need for food-relief services compared to 2019,” said Ranae Staley, Executive Director of The Giving Plate. “The coronavirus pandemic threw a curveball that none of us expected, but in the midst of the chaos and increased need, we have seen such beauty and generosity from our community.

"Hayden Homes is a part of that beauty. In addition to this donation, they have faithfully packed our Kid’s Korner bags for us every Tuesday during COVID-19. We couldn’t be more grateful for the support that Hayden Homes has provided us. Together we are fighting hunger and feeding hope.”

Hayden Homes is grateful for the work our community partners, like The Giving Plate, do each day. We believe the best way to truly thank them is to reflect on our relationship and expand the shared values that help us build a stronger community, together.