ODOT Region 4 weekly construction update: July 20-26

Jefferson County US97: Willowdale-Madras (SectionMP 75.14 - MP91.58). High Desert Aggregate and Paving will be performing concrete work during daytime hours at the intersection of US97 and Jefferson Street in Madras for sidewalk. Jefferson Street will be intermittently closed. Traffic will be detoured to an alternate route during the closure utilizing signs. The contractor will also be performing guardrail work during daytime hours throughout the work zone utilizing single lane closures with flaggers. Delays of up to 20 minutes are possible. The contractor will resume paving operations during nighttime hours between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. near MP 90. Single lane closures controlled by flaggers and automated flaggers will occur during paving operations with delays of up to 20 minutes possible.



Klamath County

Lake Ewana Trail, Klamath Ave., Spring St., city of Klamath Falls. FFO-US97 passing lanes project (MP180.06 - 182.56). Project cleanup work. Expect minor delays.



OR39: Klamath Falls/Lakeview Jct., (MP 0.12 - MP 6.28). Electrical, sidewalk and cleanup work is scheduled during the day Monday through Friday. Expect 20-minute delay.



US395 Cogswell Creek: Crooked Creek culverts project (MP130.40 & 152.26 - MP130.58 &152.45) Culvert and roadway excavation work is scheduled for Monday through Friday. A temporary traffic signal has been installed for the work zone. Expect minor delays.



Sherman County

US 97: Spanish Hollow Creek & Trout Creek Bridges (MP 0.27, MP 3.1 - MP 6.98) - Active work sites are between MP 2 and MP 7 on US97 during the week. Work is being performed below bridges and from off of the roadway. Shoulder closures at bridges near MP 7 may occur but no traffic impacts or delays are anticipated. Trucks will occasionally be entering and leaving from access points along shoulder.