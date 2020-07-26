Despite pandemic, Deschutes County 4-H FFA Youth Livestock Auction goes on

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Despite the COVID-19 pandemic closing the Deschutes County Fair this year, local students involved in 4-H and FFA will still able to sell their animals next Saturday, August 1.

Buyers are invited to participate and bid in person during the live stream sale at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in the Sisters Buildings. For buyers who are uncomfortable attending the event during the COVID-19 pandemic, an online option allows them to still participate.

“Bidding will occur in real-time with an on-site auctioneer,” said Deschutes County Youth Livestock Auction Chair, Lance Hill. “This year, more than ever, it is important for us to come together as a community and support our youth who’ve invested hundreds of hours and dollars into raising their animals.”

The Deschutes County Youth Livestock Auction is working with the Deschutes County Health Department to meet the criteria from the state to have a safe event. The auction will comply with state guidelines, and all attendees must wear a face mask.

Buyers who attend in person will enjoy a BBQ lunch and other hospitalities while viewing through livestream TVs.

Hill encourages buyers to pre-register ahead of time at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2HSYK8L.

The doors will open at 9:00 a.m., with the sale beginning at 10:00 a.m. The sale will start with beef followed by sheep, small animals, goats, and pigs. The live streamlink will be provided prior to the event on the Deschutes County Youth Livestock Auction Facebook page at @DCYouthLivestockAuction and Instagram at @Des.Co.4-H/FFA Auction.

Last year’s record-setting sale brought in over $1.5 million for over 400 local FFA and 4-H youth.

“I’ve been working with my goats since April, and the fair is the highlight of our year,” said 12-year-old Tumalo Hooves 4-H member Grayson Hawkins. “I'm sad the fair is canceled, but I’m really happy we will still get to sell our animals.”

For more information about the sale and a link to the live stream, follow the Deschutes County Youth Livestock Auction Facebook page at @DCYouthLivestockAuction and Instagram at @Des.Co.4-H/FFA Auction.

About Deschutes County Youth Livestock Auction

Created in 1919, the Deschutes County 4-H and FFA Youth Livestock Auction provides companies, organizations, and individuals with opportunities to support local 4-H and FFA members by purchasing their animals at the Deschutes County 4-H and FFA Youth Livestock Auction.

The annual Livestock Auction is held each August in conjunction with the Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo. Over 400 4-H and FFA members participate annually in the auction, making it one of the largest in the state. The 2019 livestock auction brought in more than $1.2 million for local 4-H and FFA youth. www.deschutescountyyouthauction.com.