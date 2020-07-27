New campaign aims to help Central Oregonians find more locally grown food

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The High Desert Food and Farm Alliance announced Monday that it's launching a research-based marketing campaign designed to help Central Oregonians eat more locally-grown food.

The “Get a Taste of This Place” campaign includes the “Get A Taste” logo to be found in markets, restaurants, and food trucks, and it’s a clue that local food is nearby.

Simple Message, Big Impact: “This campaign is about helping people choose local,” says market researcher Clint Nye, whose local company conducted interviews all across Central Oregon to gather consumer opinions and attitudes about local food. “The two things we found in our research were that people don’t know what grows in Central Oregon, and that they don’t know where to find it.”

To remind Central Oregonians about the variety of local food produced right here, HDFFA has produced a colorful “Top 10 Locally Grown Foods” poster showing when over 35 Central Oregon crops are ripe and available. The poster is available for free at farmers markets, where local food is sold, and by request through HDFFA at (541) 390-3572.

Easy-to-spot signage produced by HDFFA will be on display at grocery stores, restaurants and wherever local food is sold.

“The ‘Get a Taste’ logo is a way for you to be sure that you are supporting local farmers when you shop, and the quickest way to be sure you are getting local, fresh, super-nutritious food” according to Laurie Wayne, HDFFA’s Farm Support Program Coordinator.

The nonprofit is also providing personalized “Get a Taste” signs and stickers to partners to help their customers find their products wherever local food is sold.