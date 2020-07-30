Shepherd’s House in Bend issues plea for water donations

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the weather service issuing heat warnings across Central Oregon, many homeless will face dehydration and potentially dangerous health challenges because of the hot weather.

Shepherd’s House is asking for your donations of water bottles (cases or pallets of individual size water bottles), as we are experiencing a shortage.

Monetary donations are always appreciated as well.

Donations can be dropped off at our Division Street location:

Monday -Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm.

1854 NE Division Street in Bend

https://shepherdshouseministries.org/

You can contact Mike Yunker for further information:

mikey@ shepherdshouseministries.org

541.815.1068