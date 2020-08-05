Hazard tree removal to close road to Dark Lake, Camp Tamarack

Community Billboard

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Beginning Monday, the Deschutes National Forest plans to close Forest Service Road 2066-600, which provides access to Dark Lake and Camp Tamarack, to provide for public safety while contractors conduct tree removal work as part of the Suttle Lake Vegetation Management Project.

Contractors anticipate this work and the resulting closure to last for approximately two weeks.

During the closure, visitors can access Dark Lake by parking at Scout Lake Day Use Area and hiking approximately half a mile on the Two Lakes Trail.

However, the Two Lakes Trail will also be closed Monday and Tuesday, August 10-11, to provide an opportunity for contractors to remove hazard trees along the trail.

The Suttle Lake Vegetation Management Project provides treatment and removal of dead and dying trees or trees showing signs of future failure within organizational camps, campgrounds, and along roads in the greater Suttle Lake area. Contractors started work in May.