Elk Lake’s Little Fawn Boat Ramp partially closed due to low water levels

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes National Forest on Monday temporarily closed the Little Fawn Boat Ramp on Elk Lake to motorized boats. Officials say water levels have receded, leaving the lake inaccessible from the boat ramp.

Little Fawn Boating Site remains open for day use and non-motorized boating access to Elk Lake. Non-motorized boaters should be prepared to walk watercraft into the lake from the boating site.

Motorized boaters can access Elk Lake by boat ramps located at the Point and Elk Lake campgrounds.