Family Access Network receives $1,500 grant

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network has received a $1,500 grant from the Pacific Power Foundation to connect local families affected by the coronavirus pandemic with basic needs including food, utilities, transportation and rental assistance.

FAN’s COVID-19 Response Fund is directly assisting families in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties who have been impacted through illness, loss of income, child care issues, etc.

FAN has served Central Oregon since 1993 and is well-prepared and able to meet this health crisis by providing families with the critical services that will help them weather this storm.

“During this pandemic, FAN advocates are making sure that families have the essentials they need—including food, shelter, and utilities—in order to stay safe and healthy, and support from the Pacific Power Foundation is helping us provide these basic-need services,” says Julie Lyche, FAN's executive director.

The Pacific Power Foundation is one of the largest utility-endowed foundations in the United States. The foundation was created in 1988 by PacifiCorp, an electric utility serving 1.8 million customers in six Western states as Rocky Mountain Power (Utah, Wyoming and Idaho) and Pacific Power (Oregon, Washington and California). The foundation’s mission, through charitable investments, is to support the growth and vitality of the communities served by Rocky Mountain Power and Pacific Power. For more information, visit www.rockymountainpower.net/foundation or

www.pacificpower.net/foundation.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 25 advocates at 59 public schools in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. The direct placement of FAN advocates within the schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit www.familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

The Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year FAN advocates improve the lives of over 8,000 children and family members in Central Oregon.