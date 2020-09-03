Ketsdever named OSU-Cascades dean of academic affairs

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Andrew Ketsdever, an academic leader and aerospace engineer, has been promoted to dean of academic affairs at Oregon State University–Cascades.

He will serve as chief academic officer for the campus with responsibility for expanding degree programs to meet industry needs, advancing research efforts and leading 110 faculty instructors and researchers.

Ketsdever joined OSU-Cascades in 2018 as associate academic dean and oversaw degree programs in science, technology and engineering, and led research and faculty diversity efforts.

“I’m excited for Andrew to lead the growth of our academic and research portfolios,” said Becky Johnson, vice president of OSU-Cascades. “These are challenging times, and this role is critical for the long-term future of OSU-Cascades and the prosperity of Central Oregon.”

Ketsdever will serve on the OSU-Cascades leadership team and work with OSU academic and research leaders in Corvallis to support the growing Bend campus. He will also work with OSU-Cascades’ campus planners to determine academic and research facility and space needs for future buildings.

“Our faculty are talented and dedicated; our research enterprise addresses global and local challenges; and our students want to go boldly into the world and make a difference,” said Ketsdever. “I’m looking forward to helping enhance our vibrant university campus in the heart of Central Oregon.”

Prior to joining OSU-Cascades, Ketsdever was the director of the Center for Laser, Energy and Exploration Research at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs. He previously served as director of online graduate programs at UCCS. Before that, Ketsdever chaired the department of mechanical and aerospace engineering at UCCS.

He served in the United States Air Force for two decades, and spent his early career at the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory where he pioneered the development of micro spacecraft propulsion systems. He was also a program manager for FalconSAT-4, a small satellite developed for launch into low-Earth orbit.

Ketsdever earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees and a Ph.D. in aerospace engineering from the University of Southern California.

He replaces Julie Gess-Newsome, who served as dean of academic affairs at OSU-Cascades from May 2016 until her retirement in June 2020.