D&S Hydraulics donation sponsors Bend Habitat home

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-Redmond Habitat is thrilled to announce the donation of $20,000 from D&S Hydraulics to the organization to sponsor a Habitat home. The home will be purchased by a single mom and her daughter at Habitat’s NW Cottages site in Bend.

As the cost of building materials and sub-contractor services have continued to rise, Habitat relies heavily on the donations from the community.

Robin Cooper Engle, director of development, said, “What an incredible gift to Habitat and the families we serve! We are grateful to D&S Hydraulics for selecting us as the recipient of their generosity. Habitat families pay an affordable mortgage, property taxes and homeowners insurance but Habitat must find ways to fill the gap between what it costs to build and what the families can afford to pay. D&S is standing in the gap!”

Jamie Sawyer, Owner, D&S Hydraulics, said, “I was drawn to the Habitat organization because their staff is exceptional and obviously passionate about caring for their families. Their detailed program for homeownership is well thought out. They give people the tools to improve their lives by using their own two hands, teaching good financial habits and learning how to make good decisions.

"The people going through the Habitat program are very proud of the work they have done, building equity into their lives and homes. A main principle and driving force behind being involved with Habitat or for that matter, any act of sacrifice spent helping those less fortunate, is I’ve never wanted to live with the thought that 'it couldn’t happen to me.' If I was in the shoes of those that we’ve been fortunate to help, I’d hope that someone cared enough about me to help without judgement.”

Bend-Redmond Habitat is funded by local individuals, businesses, faith groups, foundations, grants from the cities of Bend and Redmond, The State of Oregon, and more. The Bend ReStore covers 100% of the Bend-Redmond Habitat’s administrative expenses. Donors can feel confident that every dollar donated directly builds for families and individuals in Bend and Redmond. To donate or to learn more, https://bendredmondhabitat.org/donate/

About Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Bend-Redmond Habitat builds strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Bend and Redmond. We are dedicated to changing lives by bringing people together to help make a difference in our communities through affordable housing. Since 1989, Bend-Redmond Habitat has built 156 homes and repaired 146 more, providing more than 1040 children and adults a safe, secure and healthy home. bendredmondhabitat.org 541.385.5387.

The Bend ReStore is a home improvement resale center that accepts and sells a wide variety of building materials, appliances and home furnishings. All proceeds from the ReStore benefit Bend-Redmond Habitat’s mission. For more information, restorebend.org, 541.312.6709.

About D&S Hydraulics and Attachment Service Centers

D&S Hydraulics and Attachment Service Centers have been servicing the Northwest’s construction, logging, agricultural, railway and manufacturing industries since 1978. These are unique and specialized businesses. Very few establishments offer the variety or detailed type of work that D&S Hydraulics and Attachment Service Centers perform for all hydraulic and pneumatic equipment. Not only do they sell new components and equipment, they can remanufacture and test equipment at or above manufacturer specifications with guaranteed results. Something few other businesses have the capabilities to do in the Northwest. Visit: dshydraulics.com.