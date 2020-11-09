MBSEF opens online bidding for 34th annual Snowball Auction

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation is excited to announce that they are having their 34th Annual Snowball Auction, virtually this year, Saturday, Nov. 14, 6 p.m.-7 p.m.

Their silent auction items and raffle packages are available right now for online bidding. The silent auction and raffle will close on Monday, November 16th at noon. Over 50 great silent auction items to choose from. The raffle is amazing too. $10 per ticket. The raffle includes:

Honda Snow Blower with Tracks ($2,609), 20 bottles of wine and a three -nightsStay in the Methow Valley.

To start bidding, go here: https://mbsef2020.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse

All proceeds help support over 600 youth athletes access MBSEF’s positive competitive sports programs.