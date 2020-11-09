The Center joins VA’s urgent care, walk-in clinic network

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care & Research is thrilled to announce its most recent partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and their community care partner, TriWest Healthcare Alliance.

Through this partnership, The Center’s NOWcare walk-in service is now one of Central Oregon’s only urgent care/walk-in health clinics to provide quick and convenient orthopedic, neurosurgical and physiatry care benefits to veterans who are enrolled in VA’s health care system.

Veterans may now access The Center’s NOWcare walk-in service without pre-authorization for non-emergency care for any new injury that has not been addressed by a healthcare provider prior to their visit.

The Center administration has collectively worked to build this partnership with Veterans Affairs to increase the ease of access to high-quality, specialty care for our Central Oregon veterans.

The partnership has come at a critical time of year, when the seasons are changing and snow and ice are in the near future, which can be the cause of numerous injuries for veterans in the area.

“In the past, veterans who would first come to NOWcare for a non-emergent injury without prior authorization from the VA could not be seen by a Center provider," states Elizabeth Yos, patient services supervisor for The Center.

"This initiative was sparked because we wanted our NOWcare service to be easily accessed by the veteran community, especially by those dealing with immediate pain. We have been working hard to establish this relationship with the VA so that we can quickly serve patients in need, and give them the necessary care right away,”

With Veterans Day approaching on Wednesday, Nov. 11, it’s a time to remember that veterans contribute to American society in many ways, not just during their time in active duty.

Supporting those who have sacrificed an immense amount for us, and providing them with the highest quality of care will continue to honor all who served. Providing this level of care for veterans is fostered through building relationships such as The Center has established with Veteran Affairs.

The Center is privileged and honored to provide care for the veterans in Oregon. They are grateful to all of those who have served our country, including their own providers, Dr. David Brown, Dr. James Hall, Thom Dernbach, PA-C, and Mike Wulf, PA-C.

About The Center

The Center is a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of all musculoskeletal conditions, with 10 locations throughout Central Oregon. Founded in 1958 as Bend Orthopedic and Fracture, the practice continues to be driven by leading best practice and innovation. With a staff of 24 physicians and 22 mid-level providers, our expertly trained specialists in orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, physical medicine and rehabilitation, sports medicine, and occupational medicine, The Center is here to keep our community healthy, active, and strong.