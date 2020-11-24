11th annual Locavore Holiday Gift Faire now online

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The 11th Annual Locavore Holiday Gift Faire (2020 online version) is now live for shopping. Over 100 local farmers, ranchers, crafters and artisans are selling their wares direct to the public via a safe and socially distanced platform.

Vendors have been busy posting their products to the digital storefront for several months. The online market launched for customer sales on November 23rd and will close to orders on December 8th at 11:30pm. Customers will pick up their items on December 12th from a central location in Bend.

During times like these, it is so important to support our local farmers, ranchers, and artists, especially with so many holiday faires being canceled. A small portion of the proceeds will go to benefit Central Oregon Locavore Non Profit, a 501c3 nonprofit that supports local food and local farmers year round.

Marketplace website: www.centraloregonlocavore.localfoodmarketplace.com or a link can be found on the main Locavore website: www.centraloregonlocavore.org