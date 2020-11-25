KIDS Center seeks gift card donations for GivingTuesday

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- GivingTuesday, a global generosity movement created with the simple idea to encourage people to do good, aims to inspire individuals – and businesses – to contribute in positive ways.

Whether it’s making someone smile, or helping out a neighbor in need, or contributing to a non-profit, GivingTuesday fosters non-commercial kinship during a time of the year that is prone to financial and family stresses.

KIDS Center of Central Oregon, the area’s only medical-model child abuse intervention center, is asking for gift card donations for this GivingTuesday, to be used for distribution to children and families in immediate need who visit KIDS Center.

“As the COVID pandemic continues, children and families are living with increased stressors, both financial and emotional. These stressors in combination with the holiday season increase the risk of the occurrence of child abuse. Our 2020 GivingTuesday campaign will help alleviate immediate needs of children and families who walk through the doors of KIDS Center, and we are very grateful for all contributions and support at this time of year when children and families are so vulnerable, especially during these uncertain times.” said Robin Antonson, director of development at KIDS Center.

Individuals and businesses are encouraged to participate in GivingTuesday on behalf of KIDS Center by way of donating gift cards; hosting a gift card drive with family, friends, and/or customers; donating directly to KIDS Center; and by wearing purple on Dec. 1 as a show of support for KIDS Center.

Examples of local business participation in GivingTuesday on behalf of KIDS Center include Compass Physical Therapy of Central Oregon, whose staff will wear purple on Dec. 1, and who will be kicking off their gift card drive on the same day.

Gift cards in $25, $50, and/or $100 increments to Walmart, Safeway, Target, Fred Meyer, Bi-Mart, and/or Grocery Outlet are encouraged as these stores can easily provide staples to those in need. Gift cards to other stores like the Dollar Tree, Dutch Bros, and Starbucks are welcomed, in addition to gift cards to area gas stations.

Businesses who would like to participate in GivingTuesday on behalf of KIDS Center are instructed to email: ginger@kidscenter.org. Individuals are also welcome to donate directly to KIDS Center via KidsCenter.org.

About KIDS Center:

Founded in 1994 and built by the community, for the community, KIDS Center is a privately-funded non-profit dedicated to the prevention, evaluation, and treatment of all forms of child abuse. In a child-friendly environment, KIDS Center provides comprehensive medical evaluations to children who may have been abused, seeking to find out what has happened and to provide a path to healing through family advocacy and therapeutic services. Information about KIDS Center can be found at: KidsCenter.org or by calling, (541) 383-5958. Anyone with a concern about a child’s safety can call the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at: 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).