Family Choice Urgent Care expands with Redmond clinic

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Great news! There was a need and Family Choice Urgent Care has delivered. Family Choice Urgent Care has opened a brand new state of the art Urgent Care clinic in Redmond.

Located conveniently off of Highway 97, just south of the Veterans Way and Highway 126 intersection, this location was picked to give the communities of Prineville, Madras, Terrebonne, and Crooked River better access to walk-in, affordable health care. And even better news is Family Choice will be offering primary care in Redmond in 2021.

The aggressive strategy allows Family Choice to capitalize on its brand and service model, which provides a one-stop, low-cost convenient health care center for urgent care, wellness, and occupational health needs.

We believe in treating the patient like a customer and delivering a level of customer service unmatched by our competitors. Family Choice Urgent Care is committed to being the best urgent care in Central Oregon. It also counterbalances the demand for additional urgent care centers due to a shortage of primary care providers and the overburdening of emergency rooms.

"We understand there is a need for convenience, especially when your loved ones can't wait to see the doctor or don't want to wait for hours in the ER," said Dr. Terri Mucha, owner and CEO of Family Choice Urgent Care.

Family Choice provides a full-service urgent care, offering medical care for acute injuries and illnesses for all ages, from sports injuries to ear infections and from stitches to sneezes.

In addition, we will offer on-site X-rays, labs, and most prescriptions while providing convenient access to Occupational Health services, such as work injuries and pre-employment/DOT physicals. During these times, we understand the importance of keeping our community safe thus we are able to provide you service in the comfort of your own car.

We also do in-car CoVID-19 testing until 5 pm daily using the Gold Standard PCR nasopharyngeal swab for most accurate results. We strive to keep cost to a minimum and have contracted with most insurances including OHP.

Family Choice has a mission statement that comes from the heart. Family Choice is independently and locally owned with the original location in Bend.

Dr. Terri Mucha, a board certified family physician, has a passion for keeping people out of the Emergency Room. When she and her family moved to Bend in 2012, she noticed that Central Oregon needed more convenient lower cost healthc are options. She became committed to putting “the urgent” back into urgent care and opened Family Choice Urgent Care in December of 2016.

Family Choice is an active and enthusiastic member of the communities that we serve and takes part in numerous health and community events in Central Oregon. We invite you to stop by and check out the new location and or give us a call if you have any questions, we are happy to help. The Redmond Clinic is open 8am – 6pm Monday – Saturday and 10am-6pm Sunday.