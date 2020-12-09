Bend Fire & Rescue acts to protect kids as Darkness to Light ‘Partner in Prevention’

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Fire & Rescue has achieved Partner in Prevention status, a designation awarded by the nonprofit Darkness to Light to organizations which take extra steps to protect the children they serve by training staff to understand the issue of child sexual abuse, identify unsafe situations and practices, and react responsibly in the best interest of the children they serve.

One in 10 children will be sexually abused before the age of 18. Bend Fire & Rescue earned the Partner in Prevention designation by providing Stewards of Children® training to over 90% of its management, staff, and volunteers. This evidence-informed program is scientifically proven to help participants prevent and respond to child sexual abuse.

Partner in Prevention was created as a national standard to help parents and caregivers recognize organizations that take child protection seriously by implementing policy and training staff to prevent child sexual abuse.

Darkness to Light is an international organization that leads the movement to end child sexual abuse by educating and empowering adults in education, youth serving organizations, and communities to protect children. Darkness to Light has affiliates in all 50 states and 17 international locations.

“Training our firefighters in recognizing situations where children are in unsafe environments is vital for the wellbeing of our children and community,” statesd Fire Chief Todd Riley.

To learn more about child sexual abuse prevention training or to enroll your organization in Darkness to Light’s “Partner in Prevention” program, please visit www.D2L.org/education/partner-in-prevention