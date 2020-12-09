Guardian Group named a ‘2020 Top-Rated Nonprofit’

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Guardian Group announced Wednesday it has been named a “2020 Top-Rated Nonprofit” by GreatNonprofits, the leading provider of user reviews of charities and nonprofits.

Guardian Group uses two strategies to accomplish their mission of preventing and disrupting the sex trafficking of women and children while enabling partners to identify victims and predators in the United States.

Through our offensive component, we change the way resource-constrained law enforcement agencies are able to respond to trafficking situations. Our defensive strategy utilizes the power of communities, trained to recognize and respond to potential trafficking.

Empowering people to view their role in the solution to stopping sex trafficking will not only aid in preventing future victims, but also impact future generations. Together, we can bring help to those who need it.

“We are honored to be named a 2020 Top-Rated Nonprofit,” says Jeff Keith, Founder and CEO, Guardian Group. “We are proud of our accomplishments this year, including the identification of sex trafficking victims, providing training to law enforcement across the country and offering sting support.”

The Top-Rated Nonprofit Award is based on the rating and number of reviews that Guardian Group received from volunteers, donors and aid recipients.

“Having had the privilege to work with Guardian Group in their pursuit of justice and safety for women and girls. Their model combination of defense and offense and their literally “best in the world” capabilities are an important force to make our world a better, safer, and more humane place” said one supporter.

“Guardian Group is a great example of a nonprofit making a real difference in their community,” said Perla Ni, CEO of GreatNonprofits, “Their award is well-deserved recognition not only of their work, but the tremendous support they receive, as shown by the many outstanding reviews they have received from people who have direct experience working with Guardian Group.”

GreatNonprofits is the leading website where people share stories about their personal experiences on more than 1.6 million charities and nonprofits. The GreatNonprofits Top-Rated Awards are the only awards for nonprofits determined by those who have direct experience with the charities – as donors, volunteers and recipients of aid.

The complete list of 2020 Top Rated Nonprofits can be found at: https://greatnonprofits.org/awards/browse/Campaign:Year2020/Issue:All/Page:1

About Guardian Group

Guardian Group’s mission is to prevent and disrupt the sex trafficking of women and children while enabling partners to identify victims and predators in the United States. Visit www.guardiangroup.org for more information

About GreatNonprofits

GreatNonprofits is the leading site for donors and volunteers to find stories and ratings of nonprofits. Stories on the site influence 30 million donation decisions a year. Visit www.greatnonprofits.org for more information.