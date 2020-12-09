Mid Oregon’s Holiday Dough fundraiser more than doubles last year’s donations

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Thanks to the generosity of Central Oregonians, Mid Oregon Credit Union’s Holiday Dough fundraiser collected nearly $8,700 in donations, more than doubling the $3,480 raised in 2019.

Proceeds from Holiday Dough support local charities that provide food, clothing, and shelter for individuals and families in the greatest need during the holidays.

The 2020 Holiday Dough fundraising campaign commenced in early November and concluded on Giving Tuesday (December 2, 2020). Mid Oregon received donations ranging from a few pennies to a $500 gift from a Bend-area art gallery.

In past years, Mid Oregon’s Holiday Dough fundraiser invited members to make financial contributions at the branches to assist local food pantries with holiday meals.

This year, the credit union anticipated the need would be more significant — and the branch traffic might be lower due to the pandemic. So, in addition to the branch donation efforts, Mid Oregon launched an online form to make it easier for members to make a contactless donation.

All contributions stay in the community where they are collected. One hundred percent of the donations will benefit these local agencies:

The Giving Plate (Bend) - Coordinating the Monthly Food Box program, Grow & Give Garden, Kid’s Korner food bank, and Backpacks for Bend.

- Coordinating the Monthly Food Box program, Grow & Give Garden, Kid’s Korner food bank, and Backpacks for Bend. La Pine Christmas Basket Association - Providing food during the Christmas holiday for people in the South Deschutes County area.

- Providing food during the Christmas holiday for people in the South Deschutes County area. Redmond Jericho Road - Providing hot meals, backpacks of food, emergency, and housing assistance to those in need in the Redmond area.

- Providing hot meals, backpacks of food, emergency, and housing assistance to those in need in the Redmond area. Jefferson County Food Bank (Madras) - Supplying food to families and individuals.

- Supplying food to families and individuals. Crook County Holiday Partnership (Prineville) - Providing holiday support to families with children, senior and disabled citizens in need in Crook County.

- Providing holiday support to families with children, senior and disabled citizens in need in Crook County. Sisters Kiwanis Food Bank - Distributing more than 60,000 pounds of food annually and helping more than 100 families each month, the food bank offers a shopping-style food pantry to patrons.

Giving back to the community is a core value of Mid Oregon Credit Union, aligning with its credit union philosophy of “people helping people.” Kyle Frick, VP of Marketing for Mid Oregon Credit Union, commented, “We are amazed by the generosity of Central Oregonians with this year’s Holiday Dough fundraiser. 2020 has presented many individuals and families with challenges. These donations will make a difference for those in need this holiday season. We are grateful for our local agency partners who provide these services.”

Mid Oregon Credit Union is a full-service, member-owned financial cooperative headquartered in and serving Central Oregonians since 1957. With almost 38,000 members in Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Wheeler, Lake, and North Klamath Counties, Mid Oregon Credit Union partners with our members to meet their financial needs and help them achieve their dreams. For more information about our services and branch locations in Bend, Redmond, Madras, Prineville, La Pine, and Sisters, please visit www.midoregon.com.