Salvation Army Red Kettle bell ringers halfway to $120K goal for holiday campaign

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After 15 days of bell ringing, The Salvation Army Red Kettles in Deschutes County are at just over $60,000, just 50% of the total amount needed to meet the goal of $120,000.

“Christmas this year will be unlike any Christmas in the history of The Salvation Army. We have seen so much need in our community because of COVID-19.” says Major Michael Johnson, Corps Officer at The Salvation Army Bend Corps.

Based on the increase in services already provided in response to the pandemic, the organization expects to serve up to 155 percent more people in 2020 with Christmas assistance, including putting food on the table, paying bills, providing shelter and helping place gifts under the tree – assuming the resources are available.

Across the Deschutes County area, The Salvation Army served 2,000 people during the holiday season last year and expects that number to greatly increase this year, due to the hardships surrounding COVID-19.

Kettles can be found at Fred Meyer, Walmart, Safeway, Albertsons, and Bi-Mart stores.

Every donation provides help and hope to those in need, and all gifts stay in Deschutes County. Visit RedKettleBend.org to donate or learn more about how you can help The Salvation Army rescue Christmas this year.

About the Red Kettle Campaign

From its humble origin as a fundraiser started by a Salvation Army captain in San Francisco in 1891, the Red Kettle Campaign has grown into one of the most recognizable and important charitable campaigns in the United States. As part of the campaign, more than 25,000 Salvation Army workers and volunteers spread throughout the country to ring bells and solicit spare change donations to the iconic red kettles from holiday shoppers. Last year, money raised helped The Salvation Army provide food, clothing, toys and other assistance to 30 million Americans in need. Donate now at RedKettleBend.org

About The Salvation Army serving Deschutes County

The Salvation Army provides help for the most basic needs of local residents without regard to race, creed, social status, sexual orientation, gender identity or religion. The Salvation Army’s services include programs that help people transition from crisis to safety and stability—365 days a year.



