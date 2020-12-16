Camp Fire C.O. raffles off ‘Camp in a Box’ packages backed by area businesses

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Youth enrichment non-profit Camp Fire Central Oregon is providing a COVID-safe way to keep kids active and learning over winter break by raffling off five different “Camp in a Box” packages that feature activities and products from local Bend businesses.

The raffle closes on Thursday and and winners will be announced on Friday. Entering the raffle costs just $5 and supports Camp Fire Central Oregon and youth in our community.

Camp Fire has persevered through this difficult year and safely provided quality programming for kids of all ages.

We are excited to provide an opportunity for community members to support a local non-profit while bringing a piece of Camp Fire’s unique and fun programs home for winter break.

Camp Fire is grateful that local businesses, from Hydro Flask to Blockbuster, have stepped up to support our “Camp in a Box” raffle.

These “Camp in a Box” packages are sure to delight and entertain any kid (or kid at heart!) this holiday season. Box themes include Fiber Fun, Movie Night, Galaxy Explorers, Into the Wild, and Chef's Kit. Tickets are $5 or 4 for $20. Purchase tickets at https://camp-fire-central-oregon.square.site/

Thank you to our sponsors:

Hydro Flask

Fancywork Yarn Shop

Blockbuster

Newport Avenue Market

Picky Bars