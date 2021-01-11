State Parks seeks comment on plans to remove physical barriers over next 25 years

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is accepting public comments on a draft Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan that will guide the agency in removing physical barriers to park access over the next 25 years.

The ADA Transition Plan identifies barriers and provides a road map for removing them in order to provide access to parks and park programs for people with disabilities.

Identified barriers range from inaccessible picnic areas and restroom facilities to parking lots with limited accessible parking.

In the process of creating this plan, OPRD surveyed 277 unique facilities and identified 5,078 individual barriers, then grouped them into categories defined by the level of complexity.

“OPRD has already made great strides in providing access for people with disabilities, but there’s much more to be done,” said ADA Coordinator Helena Kesch. “The ADA Transition Plan moves the agency forward in improving parks so people with disabilities can enjoy them to the fullest. This aligns us with the law, and it’s also the right thing to do.”

OPRD will accept public comments on the proposed change through 5 p.m. Feb. 15. Comments can be made online, in writing or via email:

Online: oregon.gov/oprd/PRP/Pages/PRP-ADA-Transition-Plan

In writing: Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, Attn. Helena Kesch, 725 Summer St NE, Suite C, Salem OR 97301

Email: OPRD.publiccomment@oregon.gov At a virtual hearing set for 6 p.m. Jan. 25. Registration is required: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Eg36_lcqQS-5jOqWLEu_Hg. Individuals who require special accommodations to participate in the meeting should contact Helena Kesch at least three days in advance of the meeting at 503-881-4637 or helena.kesch@oregon.gov.



The draft plan is available online at oregon.gov/oprd/PRP/Pages/PRP-ADA-Transition-Plan

After reviewing public comments, OPRD will incorporate feedback into a final ADA Transition Plan. Remediation efforts will begin in July.