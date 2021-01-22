Cascades East Transit moves to snow schedule

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Due to inclement weather, Cascades East Transit will operate on a snow schedule starting at noon on Friday, as described below.

Please dress warm and allow extra time for travel, as schedules may be affected by traffic and weather conditions.

Bend Fixed Route services will operate on a snow schedule with buses scheduled to leave Hawthorne Station on the hour. This facilitates a successful transfer from Community Connectors to Fixed Route services and allows extra time for Bend buses to complete their routes.

Community Connector and Dial-A-Ride buses will operate on regular schedules; however, those services may experience delays.

Mt. Bachelor will continue to operate its regular schedule—information can be found at https://cascadeseasttransit.com/ride/mt-bachelor-winter/.

CET strives to provide safe, efficient, and reliable transportation services for all users of the system and implements Oregon Health Authority guidelines to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Face coverings are required when boarding and riding the bus. Maximum occupancy limits are posted on each bus to ensure adequate social distancing. All CET services are currently fareless to limit interactions between drivers and passengers. For further updates, visit www.CascadesEastTransit.com or CET’s Twitter or Facebook page. For general service-related information, please call CET’s customer service representatives at 541-385-8680.