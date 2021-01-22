Free Prevent Diabetes Central Oregon program offered

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Health Services is excited to announce upcoming dates for the Prevent Diabetes Central Oregon program.

This year-long lifestyle change program can prevent adults at risk from developing Type 2 diabetes. There is no cost to participate and all classes will be offered virtually using the Zoom platform.

Classes will be offered:

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 26, 1 - 2 p.m., Zoom

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 26, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m., Zoom

This program is designed for adults with prediabetes—a condition marked by higher-than-normal blood glucose (sugar) levels — are 5 to 15 times more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes than those with normal blood glucose levels.

In fact, many people with prediabetes will develop Type 2 diabetes within three years if they do not take steps to prevent it. It is estimated that one in three American adults has prediabetes.

People can find out if they may be at risk for diabetes by taking this risk assessment or talking with their health care provider.

Prevent Diabetes classes are led by a trained lifestyle coach, participants will learn the skills they need to make lasting changes such as losing a modest amount of weight, being more physically active and managing stress.

Groups meet once a week for 16 weeks, then one to two times each month for the remainder of the year. The program provides a supportive environment with people who are facing similar challenges and trying to make the same changes. Together, participants celebrate their successes and find ways to overcome obstacles.

Prevent Diabetes Central Oregon is a Recognized Program of the National Diabetes Prevention Program, led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Deschutes County Health Services was awarded funding from the Central Oregon Health Council to coordinate Prevent Diabetes in Central Oregon with multiple partners.

To learn more about the program or register, contact Sarah Worthington at (541) 322-7446 or sarahw@deschutes.org or visit www.deschutes.org/preventdiabetes.