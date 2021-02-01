Back in school or ‘Grab and Go,’ Bend-La Pine offers free meals through school year

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools’ free meal services are expanding to all school sites as schools reopen for in-person learning, Nutrition Services Supervisor Garra Schluter announced Monday.

Schluter said the meals program is changing its practices, to offer free meal options both for those students who are attending in-person school, as well as offering several ‘Grab and Go’ sites for students who are learning from home.

All meals served will be free of charge, through the end of the school year.

“We are excited to continue to serve our families and offer options for meals whether students are learning in-person or learning from home,” said Schluter. “We are proud of how our team has adapted over time to best serve our students. We have served nearly 1.3 million free healthy meals to local students since the start of the pandemic.”

Students returning to school buildings will be able to enjoy breakfast, lunch and supper offerings at school on the days they are on-site. Additionally, any child age 0-18 can receive free meals at one of several ‘Grab and Go’ pick up sites throughout the district.

The following sites will offer “Grab ‘N Go” brown bag meals meals from 11:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday:

Bend Senior High - 230 NE 6th Street, Bend

- 230 NE 6th Street, Bend La Pine High - 51633 Coach Road, La Pine

- 51633 Coach Road, La Pine Mountain View High - 2755 NE 27th St., Bend

Families can find daily menus online at https://bend.nutrislice.com.