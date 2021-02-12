AARP offers free tax prep help at NeighborImpact Bend, Redmond offices
|REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- AARP Foundation is providing free Tax-Aide tax preparation assistance to Central Oregon residents starting Tuesday, Feb. 16.
NeighborImpact helps to facilitate this service by providing an office location for IRS-certified tax preparers. The program is open to taxpayers of all ages and is not limited to AARP members.
AARP will be providing tax services at the NeighborImpact Bend office Monday through Thursday and at the NeighborImpact Redmond office Tuesdays and Thursdays. Services are provided by appointment only. To schedule an appointment in Redmond, call 541-526-3834. To schedule an appointment in Bend, call 541-604-2231.
Clients will be asked to drop documents off at the NeighborImpact office location and will receive a phone call when the tax prep work is complete.
To learn more, visit https://www.neighborimpact.org/taxes/
|About NeighborImpact: NeighborImpact is a private non-profit governed by a board of directors drawn from across the community. Since 1985, NeighborImpact has led the region in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. We help meet the basic needs of Central Oregonians, build economic security and create a community where everyone thrives. NeighborImpact receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses in our community. To learn more about NeighborImpact please visit https://neighborimpact.org.
