AARP offers free tax prep help at NeighborImpact Bend, Redmond offices

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- AARP Foundation is providing free Tax-Aide tax preparation assistance to Central Oregon residents starting Tuesday, Feb. 16.



NeighborImpact helps to facilitate this service by providing an office location for IRS-certified tax preparers. The program is open to taxpayers of all ages and is not limited to AARP members.



AARP will be providing tax services at the NeighborImpact Bend office Monday through Thursday and at the NeighborImpact Redmond office Tuesdays and Thursdays. Services are provided by appointment only. To schedule an appointment in Redmond, call 541-526-3834. To schedule an appointment in Bend, call 541-604-2231.



Clients will be asked to drop documents off at the NeighborImpact office location and will receive a phone call when the tax prep work is complete.



To learn more, visit https://www.neighborimpact.org/taxes/