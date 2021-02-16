Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity receives family fund grant

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity is the recipient of a $10,000 grant from the Deenihan Family Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation. The grant funds are to support affordable housing in Central Oregon.

Bend-Redmond Habitat will put these much-needed funds to work immediately. The need for affordable housing and the unique program Habitat offers is in high demand.

The organization is currently building 10 cottages in Bend and in the land development stage of 10 townhomes in Redmond for low- to moderate-income families. These homes will be purchased with a mortgage payment set at 33% of the families’ monthly income.

About Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Bend-Redmond Habitat builds strength, stability, and self-reliance through affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Bend and Redmond. We are dedicated to changing lives by bringing people together to help make a difference in our communities through affordable housing. Since 1989, Bend-Redmond Habitat has built 158 homes and repaired 146 more, providing more than 1037 children and adults a safe, secure, and healthy home. bendredmondhabitat.org 541.385.5387.

The Bend ReStore is a home improvement resale center that accepts and sells a wide variety of building materials, appliances and home furnishings. All proceeds from the ReStore benefit Bend-Redmond Habitat’s mission. For more information, restorebend.org, 541.312.6709.

Oregon Community Foundation

The mission of The Oregon Community Foundation is to improve the lives of Oregonians through the power of philanthropy. As a statewide community foundation, they work alongside donors, stewarding their priorities into strategic giving to support diverse communities across Oregon, creating lasting, transformative change. https://oregoncf.org/