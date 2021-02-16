Former Bend councilor Piper joins Council on Aging board

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Former Bend City Councilor Chris Piper has joined the Board of Directors of the Council on Aging of Central Oregon, according to Executive Director Susan Rotella.

Piper was appointed to the City Council in January 2019 to fill the vacancy left by Sally Russell after she was elected mayor. He served through 2020, and during that time served as an ex-officio member of the Downtown Bend Business Association, Bend Economic Advisory board, City of Bend Stewardship Committee, The Transportation Advisory Board, the Urban Renewal Board, and Bend 2030.

Professionally, Piper works as a consultant to small- and medium-sized businesses. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a BA in Communication and is an Eagle Scout.

“We’re thrilled to have Chris join our board,” Rotella said. “His extensive community involvement and his business skills will help guide our current activities and future plans in Central Oregon.”

Piper said his interest in wanting to join the Board was because “in Central Oregon, we have a fast-growing aging population that needs all of us helping seniors connect to available resources so they can live comfortably and focus on their long-term well-being. Having had the opportunity to serve the City of Bend as Councilor, and my volunteer work with other organizations, I look forward to applying those experiences and help move the Council on Aging forward while living their mission daily.”

For updates and news about services and resources for older adults in Central Oregon, visit the Council on Aging website at www.councilonaging.org or follow the Council on Aging’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CouncilOnAgingOfCentralOregon.

About the Council on Aging of Central Oregon

Since 1975, the Council on Aging has served as the designated Area Agency on Aging for Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties, offering adults aged 60 and older and their loved ones a range of support services. A non-profit organization, the Council on Aging advocates for, empowers and guides older adults and their loved ones to live with independence and well-being in age-friendly communities — places where infrastructure, policies and practices are developed to make the community liveable, accessible and responsive to the needs of people of all ages, especially older adults.

