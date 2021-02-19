Bend-La Pine student artists earn top scholastic honors

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Student artists in Bend-La Pine Schools were recently recognized by the Central Oregon Scholastic Art Awards program for their artwork, taking home numerous awards, including 12 Gold Keys – the organization’s highest honor.

Students who earned regional Gold Keys will have their work judged at the national level and may be invited to attend a virtual awards ceremony.

“I offer my congratulations to all of our talented and dedicated student artists who participated in the Scholastic Awards,” said Interim Superintendent Lora Nordquist. “The importance of vibrant art programs in our schools allows opportunities for important artistic expression and exploration, providing more comprehensive educational experiences for students.”

Bend-La Pine Schools offer art courses in ceramics, sculpture, drawing, animation, Advanced Placement Art Studio, digital photography, graphic arts and more. Many elementary schools also offer art instruction and Elk Meadow Elementary School is an art focus school.

This year, 14 middle and high schools throughout Central Oregon participated in the awards competition with 82 students in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson county earning a total of 194 awards, including 21 Gold Keys.

In past years, Central Oregon Community College has hosted an awards ceremony, also placing award-winning art on display on their campus in the Pinckney Gallery. Due to COVID-19, individual schools will hold virtual displays, and the Commons Café in Bend will host a senior portfolio showcase throughout the month of April.

Recognizing a wide spectrum of artistic mediums, the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards are a national program originally created in 1923 to showcase student artists for their creativity and skill. Famous Scholastic alumni winners include Andy Warhol, Sylvia Plath, Lena Dunham and Ken Burns.