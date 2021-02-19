Oregon Dept. of Agriculture recruiting for 68 commodity commissioner positions

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Agriculture is seeking applicants to fill 68 commissioner seats on 22 of the state’s agricultural and commercial fisheries commodity commissions. The deadline to apply is March 15.

For instructions or to learn more about commissions, please visit the commodity commissions webpage.

ODA Director Alexis Taylor appoints commissioners. Once appointed, they work as public officials and most serve three-year terms. Their duties include making decisions about funding on promotion, education, and research projects.

Director Taylor is looking for applicants representing the diversity among Oregon's farmers, ranchers, processors, and commercial fisheries. For public members, users of the commodity who have an interest and time to serve are often the best fit.

A public member must be a US citizen, an Oregon resident, and have an active interest in improving economic conditions for the commodity. A public member cannot be directly associated with producing or handling the specific commodity they seek to serve.

Applicants for producer or handler positions must also be a US citizen, an Oregon resident, and have paid or collected the assessment for that particular commodity for the previous three years or longer in some cases.

A producer is defined as a grower or harvester.

A handler is the first to buy the commodity from the producer and is often a processor, distributor, or marketer.

The following commodity commissions have openings:

Albacore Commission – 1 producer, 1 handler

– 1 producer, 1 handler Alfalfa Seed Commission – 3 producers, 1 handler

– 3 producers, 1 handler Beef Council – 1 beef producer, 1 dairy producer, 1 handler, 1 public member

– 1 beef producer, 1 dairy producer, 1 handler, 1 public member Blueberry Commission – 2 producers, 1 public member

– 2 producers, 1 public member Clover Seed Commission – 3 producers, 1 public member

– 3 producers, 1 public member Dairy Products Commission –2 producers from Central and Eastern Oregon

(Malheur, Baker, Wallowa, Union, Grant, Umatilla, Harney, Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson, Hood River, Wasco, Morrow, Sherman, Gilliam, Wheeler, and Lake counties)

–2 producers from Central and Eastern Oregon (Malheur, Baker, Wallowa, Union, Grant, Umatilla, Harney, Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson, Hood River, Wasco, Morrow, Sherman, Gilliam, Wheeler, and Lake counties) Dungeness Crab Commission – 1 producer, 1 handler, 1 public member

– 1 producer, 1 handler, 1 public member Fine Fescue Commission – 3 producers (1 state at large, 2 from Union County),

1 public member

– 3 producers (1 state at large, 2 from Union County), 1 public member Hazelnut Commission – 2 producers, 1 handler

– 2 producers, 1 handler Hop Commission – 3 producers

– 3 producers Mint Commission – 1 producer, 1 handler

– 1 producer, 1 handler Potato Commission – 2 producers (1 from Central Oregon, 1 from the Willamette Valley), 1 Blue Mountain handler

– 2 producers (1 from Central Oregon, 1 from the Willamette Valley), 1 Blue Mountain handler Processed Vegetable Commission – 3 producers

– 3 producers Raspberry & Blackberry Commission – 1 producer, 1 public member

– 1 producer, 1 public member Ryegrass Seed Commission – 2 producers (1 Lane or Benton county, 1 state at large), 1 handler

– 2 producers (1 Lane or Benton county, 1 state at large), 1 handler Salmon Commission – 2 producers, 1 handler

2 producers, 1 handler Sheep Commission – 3 producers

– 3 producers Strawberry Commission – 2 producers, 1 handler, 1 public member

– 2 producers, 1 handler, 1 public member Sweet Cherry Commission – 2 producers (both from Wasco or Hood River County), 1 public member

– 2 producers (both from Wasco or Hood River County), 1 public member Tall Fescue Commission – 2 producers, 1 public member

– 2 producers, 1 public member Trawl Commission – 1 producer, 1 handler

– 1 producer, 1 handler Wheat Commission – 1 producer (Umatilla, Morrow, Gilliam, Sherman, Jefferson, or Wasco county), 1 handler (Willamette Valley)

For more information about Oregon’s Commodity Commissions

or the application process please contact:

Kris Anderson, ODA Commodity Oversight Program Manager

kanderson@oda.state.or.us

503-970-3260