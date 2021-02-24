Worksource Oregon plans Nosler Bend/Redmond virtual hiring event

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- WorkSource Oregon plans a virtual hiring event on Wednesday, March 3 for several positions with Nosler in Bend and Redmond.

Here are the details:

WorkSource Oregon

Zoom Virtual Hiring Event

Nosler – Bend/Redmond

Wednesday, March 3rd, 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM

Positions include maintenance machinist, manufacturing and ammunition technician. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, short- and long-term disability, life insurance, a 401(k) plan with matching contribution, nine paid holidays and personal time off (40 hours first year, 80 after one year)

Have a chance to interview with the employer virtually.. Multiple Career Opportunities Available.

Register in advance for this meeting: Follow link to register

https://www.zoomgov.com/meeting/register/vJItc--qqD0tHCXkGGfrl926OGkvP1t5XYA

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting for an interview. Keep the confirmation e-mail to log into the meeting.

Please go to the company website and complete application prior to your interview: https://www.nosler.com/employment

Job Listing ID: 2751444 - To review the job Listings by job number, use this link:

https://secure.emp.state.or.us/jobs/index.cfm?location_content= adv.cfm&system=WIOA

To request training on Zoom participation, or additional information, email Demsey Beamish

Your contact: Demsey.R.Beamish@oregon.gov

About Nosler:

Is it your dream to work in the outdoor industry? Family owned since 1948, Nosler produces some of the most famous hunting products in the world— right here in the heart of Central Oregon.

We’re looking for career-minded individuals to join Nosler’s passionate team, and our entry-level manufacturing positions provide a great opportunity to get your foot in the door and be a part of something big. We’re hiring for multiple roles at our Bend and Redmond facilities in bullet, brass, and rifle production, as well as inspection and packaging.

Choose from several available weekday shifts and spend more time doing the things you love with weekends off. We offer job training and benefits including health, dental, vision, and life insurance. We even help you save for retirement, with a 401K matched by us. Paid vacation, sick time, employee recognition programs, plus industry discounts on your favorite hunting and outdoor gear are just the beginning.

Meet with a recruiter and get ready to turn your outdoor passion into a career today! Visit our website at Nosler.com/Employment for a full list of available positions and to fill out an application.