Redmond medical staffing firm acquires emergency medical group

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) — A strategic partnership has been finalized between two mission-oriented medical staffing companies to expand high-quality medical care to rural and under-served communities.

“Native American and many other rural communities face significant health inequity compared to others here in the United States. Life expectancy for American Indians and Alaska Natives is 5.5 years lower than the overall U.S. population. The death rate is much greater for these Americans than others from many non-communicable diseases and a number of preventable conditions, including chronic liver disease and cirrhosis, diabetes, and chronic lower respiratory diseases. We believe we can make a difference by providing the best, most highly skilled health care professionals who care for, and commit to these communities," says Arc Health CEO/Co-Founder Dave Shaffer.

Improving the quality of health care for underserved communities through compassionate care has been Arc Health’s mission. By partnering with Pinnacle Emergency Medical Group, Arc Health can have a more significant and rapid impact on the health of these communities by offering a full spectrum of medical services, from primary care to emergency medicine.

Dr. Ken Bernard, Pinnacle Co-founder says of the union, “We are so honored to announce PEMG’s merger with Arc Health. Arc’s mission, which is supported by its talented leadership and health care professionals, is perfectly aligned with our own. Now, together, we can make excellent care a reality by providing multiple service lines and a deep bench of talented clinicians who are committing to serving low-resource and underserved patients.”

Dr. Louis Yu, Director of Emergency Medicine Services and Dr. Kyle Knuppel, Director of Clinical Innovation, will host an informative FAQ virtual town hall meeting on Thursday, March 11th at 4:00 p.m. PST. If you are the administrator of a health care facility in need of high quality, dedicated professionals, or if you are a health care professional interested in joining a dynamic and potentially disruptive social enterprise, you are invited to join this gathering to learn more. Access to the Zoom link and more information can be found on the latest blog: https://www.archealthjustice.com/call-to-action-arc-health-faq-meeting/