Oregon Historic Cemeteries Commission seeks new members

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries is seeking one new member each for positions in coastal and Central Oregon.

The Commission is seeking members with knowledge related to, or interest in, cemeteries, historic preservation, genealogy, cultural and burial practices of ethnic groups found in Oregon, landscape and native plants, and history.

The Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries is comprised of seven citizens and is empowered by the Legislature to develop and maintain a listing of all historic cemeteries in Oregon, make recommendations for funding, obtain grant funding, seek legislative appropriations for historic cemeteries, and assist in the coordination of restoration, renovation and maintenance of historic cemeteries statewide.

The group meets four times per year in different locations around the state. There may be an occasional additional meeting for extra projects, programs, and grant selection. Commissioners are also asked to provide informal meetings in their regions and work on other projects outside of meeting time. Travel costs are reimbursed. While protections measures are in place due to COVID, the meetings will be teleconferences.

To apply, send a letter of interest and resume to commission coordinator Kuri Gill at Kuri.Gill@oregon.gov or 503-986-0685.Please include your reasons for wanting to serve on the commission, any skills or knowledge you will bring to its work, and ideas or goals you have for your participation. Please submit your information before April 20.

More information about the Historic Cemeteries program is available online at www.oregonheritage.org.