Shepherd’s House Ministries kicks off April with 2 ‘Community Champions’

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Spring has sprung in Bend and has awakened that volunteer spirit in local businesses. Nonprofits like Shepherd’s House that serve the local community rely heavily on support from local businesses, both financial and manpower. This month, Community Champions kicks off with two local businesses stepping up to serve the Bend community.

Shepherd’s House Community Champions program creates an opportunity for businesses to create a legacy for good in their community and in their work culture. Community Champions makes it easy for businesses to extend the value of teamwork and positive work culture in an atmosphere of service to the community through targeted opportunities that SHM provides.

Starting the month strong, two local businesses, the Bend downtown Starbucks and Holm Made Toffee Co., are giving back to the community this week with SHM. The downtown Starbucks team will be volunteering today to do an outdoor clean-up for the SHM women’s and Children’s Center.

This is the second year that Starbucks has partnered with SHM to volunteer to serve the Bend Community. Holm Made will be using their kitchen on Thursday and instead of making toffee, the staff will be preparing 250 lunches to be distributed to both SHM center residents and throughout the surrounding homeless camps via SHM Project Share on Friday, April, 2.

“It is definitely important for me and my staff to give back to our community and Starbucks is great about supporting our desire to volunteer regularly,” said Peter Curran, general manager of the downtown Bend Starbucks. “We can provide a needed service, work together as a team and honestly for me personally, I get so much out of this - it fills my cup.”

“This community has been a source of support and a huge part of our growth for almost a full decade,” commented Randi Holm, owner of Holm Made Toffee. “The past year - with all of its challenges, it was the community that helped keep our doors open and my employees employed. We are forever grateful for that and will always strive to give back to Bend in whatever way we can!”

Any business can become part of the Community Champions Program. Businesses and their employees can participate in opportunities including meal preparation, cleaning, organizing, beautification, building projects, landscaping, special, and seasonal events in two separate locations at our Men's and Women and Children's Centers.

It is easy to get involved, simply contact SHM at 541-388-2096.

“We are so thankful to these businesses for giving their time and resources to help us help those in the community,” said Ryan Olufson, associate director of development and volunteers at Shepherd’s House Ministries. We could not do the work we do without the support of the Bend community and volunteers. In an environment of grace, our goal is not to modify behavior. Our goal is to see hearts healed and lives changed from the inside out. Community Champions help make that goal achievable.”

About Shepherd’s House –

The Shepherd’s House was founded in 2005 to address homelessness in Bend. Shepherd’s House Ministries is a 501(c) 3 organization that provides direct services including food, clothing and shelter to the homeless population in Central Oregon, as well as addiction recovery programs for men, women, and children.

Shepherd’s House Ministries operates winter shelters in Bend and Redmond and launched a new program in the fall of 2020 called Project S.H.A.R.E. Shepherd’s House Aid and Relief Effort. Mobile outreach to make a deeper connection with those living on the streets and homeless camps in Central Oregon.

Volunteers provide support through food service, clothing distribution, donation support, administration services, holiday events, mentoring and outdoor recreation support. We have more than 200 active volunteers that serve at Shepherd’s House Ministries.