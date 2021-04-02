Deschutes County road construction update: Week of April 4-10

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction report for the week of April 4-10.

Weekly Road Construction Update for the week of April 4 - 10

Paving of Fryrear Road: US 20 to OR 126 (Sisters Area) – Paving will continue on Fryrear Road between US 20 and OR 126.

Closure Information – Fryrear Road will be closed at OR 126 from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. for up to two days next week to complete paving at the highway approach. Advanced notices of the closures will be posted on variable message boards throughout the project area. Road users should use alternate routes, including Cloverdale Road, during closures. Road users should anticipate single lane closures controlled by flaggers and delays during work hours.

Tumalo Road/Tumalo Place Intersection Improvement (Deschutes Area) – Paving has been completed within the roundabout, Tumalo Road, and Three Sisters Adventist Christian School entrance. Removal of the detour road and shoulder widening will occur throughout the week.

Closure Information – Traffic is now traveling through the new roundabout. Road users should anticipate single-lane closures and delays during work hours. Speeds have been reduced to 25 MPH through the work zone.

The Deschutes County Road Department and our contractors are keeping the health and safety of the public and our workers as our top priority as we continue to serve our community. We are taking measures to ensure that all state and federally-mandated best management practices to eliminate the spread of COVID-19 are practiced on our project sites. Please help us with these efforts by using alternate routes when possible and maintaining appropriate physical distance when you absolutely must walk, ride, or drive through our project sites.