Forest Service plans road maintenance work in Metolius Basin this month

Community Billboard

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Beginning this week and lasting into late April, Forest Service road maintenance crews will be working in the Metolius Basin of the Sisters Ranger District.

Through April 23, the public traveling in the area should expect to see large road equipment on several Forest Service roads and experience some travel delays.

The road repairs will include:

From April 5 to 9, traffic delays will occur on a section of FSR 1230 between FSR 12 to the end of the paved section of FSR 1230. Crews will be grinding the existing asphalt pavement and turning the roadway into a gravel surface. The change from asphalt to gravel will allow the road to be graded in the future rather than having potholes in the asphalt.

From April 12-16, both lanes on a section of FSR12 between the junction of FSR 1210 and FSR 1217 will be closed to repair a 50-ft section of FSR 12 that has an extreme sunken grade. The crew will remove the asphalt and gravel base and replace it with a new base and a temporary gravel driving surface. The road section will be repaved later this year. FSR 1217 and 1210 will be open during the closure.

From April 19-23, FSR1200-980 between FSR 12 and Candle Creek Campground will be closed. The closure will include the campground for the crew to do work in the campground. A 400-foot section of the road has an unstable driving surface and base making it unsuitable for passenger cars or travel trailers. No optional detours are available for the closure.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Donald Walker, Sisters Ranger District Road Manager, at 541-410-2041.