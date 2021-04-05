Oregon Women Veterans’ Conference goes virtual for May event

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is excited to announce the return of the Oregon Women Veterans’ Conference, which will be held virtually for the first time on Saturday, May 22.

Women veterans make up one of the fastest-growing segments of the Oregon veteran community, with an estimated 25,000 women veterans living in the state today, representing nearly one-tenth of overall veteran population.

This free biennial conference, organized by ODVA for more than 22 years, celebrates the contributions, diversity and strength of Oregon’s women veteran community, and is the largest gathering of women-identifying veterans in the state. Last year’s scheduled conference had to be canceled due to the pandemic.

“We are keeping the original theme that was chosen for the 2020 event, ‘Stronger Together,’ which seems even more appropriate considering all that has transpired for Oregonians over the past year,” said ODVA Director Kelly Fitzpatrick, who also is a woman veteran. “These challenges have only underscored the strength and resilience of our Oregon veteran community, as well as the importance of recognizing and celebrating the common bonds of service and sacrifice that unite us all.”

This year’s virtual conference will be presented using Whova, the award-winning event management platform that will enable ODVA’s team to replicate major aspects of the in-person conference, while gathering in a safe, accessible and engaging manner. The program will include inspirational speakers, informative seminars and breakout sessions, and opportunities to network with other women veterans and receive direct assistance in accessing earned benefits and other resources.

Women veterans who have served in every era and branch of military service are invited to join in this inspiring event. Attendance is free, but registration is required.

Please visit wvc.oregondva.com for more information or to register today.

“Oregon has long been a leader in recognizing and honoring the outstanding contributions of women who have served their country, and we are proud to continue this tradition with the first-ever, virtual Oregon Women Veterans Conference,” Fitzpatrick said. “Together, there is nothing we women veterans cannot achieve or overcome.”