Bend woman launches effort to create a ‘pollinator pathway’ in Central Oregon

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A new effort, the Bend Pollinator Pathway, aims to connect habitats throughout Central Oregon to support pollinators such as hummingbirds, butterflies and bees to travel easily and help restore our natural ecosystems.

This new initiative aims to create a continuous corridor of native pollinator gardens between residences, businesses, parks and open spaces throughout Bend, and beyond.

Bend Pollinator Pathway launches just as the Central Oregon weather warms and spring offers colorful planting possibilities in the garden.

Habitat loss is one of the main threats facing pollinators, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. Worldwide more than 40% of insect species are threatened by extinction, even in our own backyards.

“The good news is that there are simple steps that everyone can take to reverse this trend,” said the founder of Bend Pollinator Pathway, Basey Klopp. “We can create habitat that is friendly for native pollinators by planting native plants, avoiding pesticide use, and making small changes in yard maintenance.”

Bend Pollinator Pathway is helping the community encourage our local pollinators by sharing resources on its website www.pollinator-pathway.org/towns/bend. The website explains five ways to support pollinators when planning gardens, provides links to connect to its Facebook group and details upcoming community events such as planting parties.

Later this spring, in honor of National Pollinator Week, Bend Pollinator Pathway will hold an event to distribute native pollinator plants for free to interested Bend residents.

For more information regarding the launch of the Bend Pollinator Pathway, contact founder Basey Klopp at bklopp@gmail.com