No Earth Day Parade again this year, but plenty of activities to honor planet

Film screening, scavenger hunt and more

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Environmental Center will offer a series of events and activities for local individuals, families, students and young kids to celebrate Earth Day. All Central Oregonians are invited to participate between April 16–25.

“Coming together around Earth Day to learn and take action allows us to harness the power of collective impact,” said Mike Riley, executive director of The Environmental Center. “The last year has really highlighted the importance of individuals caring for our home, our community, and our neighbors. Our Earth Day activities help carry that forward.”

The 2021 celebration features various virtual activities; small in-person outdoor gatherings; and fun at-home learning opportunities.

The Environmental Center’s Rethink Waste Project, in collaboration with Bend Film, will screen the film Microplastic Madness — an optimistic take on the plastic pollution crisis, as told from a refreshing youth point of view and with an inspiring take action message. The screening window will be open from April 16th-24th for self-paced viewing, with a live virtual panel discussion on the 22nd. Panelists include:

Dr. Elise Granek, Professor at Portland State University

Dr. Janice Brahney, Research Scientist and Professor at Utah State University

Phil Chang, Deschutes County Commissioner

Debby Lee Cohen, co-producer of Microplastics Madness

This film screening and panel discussion is made possible by Cascade Disposal.

Three large-scale Earth Guardian puppets, which were revealed at the 2017 parade (see pictures here), will also have an appearance this year. Teafly Peterson, who designed the Guardians, and local drag artist Calypsa will share the story behind these unique creations on Saturday, April 24th. Community members can tune in via Facebook Live for an energetic, colorful, inspirational tale that brings the puppets to life. Small groups are permitted to join in-person on Troy Field with advance registration.

The Environmental Center has also created an Earth-Day themed scavenger hunt with 20+ challenges that will engage participants in a friendly competition to learn, laugh, and win nature experiences from local outdoor guides. The scavenger hunt, an app for iPhone and Android, will be live for participation from April 16th – April 25th. In addition, community members of all ages are encouraged to create colorful costumes and submit a photo by April 25th. The Environmental Center will compile a video montage – a “virtual parade” – to share with the community. (View the 2020 virtual parade here.) The first 50 participants will receive a free scoop of ice cream!

Each year, the annual Earth Day event features original artwork from a local artist. This year’s celebration features a beautiful painting by Bend High School student Madeline Magaña.

View Madeline’s artwork and learn about all activities and events planned for Earth Day: https://envirocenter.org/tec-events/earth-day-fair/.

The entire 2021 Earth Day celebration is sponsored by Strictly Organic Coffee Co., the City of Bend, and Energy Trust of Oregon.

About The Environmental Center:

The Environmental Center’s mission is to embed sustainability into daily life in Central Oregon. We translate sustainability into practical, local action in order to create a healthy future for people and the planet. We are focused on building community, educating kids, revolutionizing energy, rethinking waste, and advocating for change. Learn more at www.envirocenter.org.

The annual Earth Day Fair & Parade has been on pause for two years due to COVID-19 and the inability to safely host large events. The event, which typically gathers thousands of people, features a family-friendly parade, live music, and a street fair with vendors and community partners, local food, and several hands-on activities. We hope to be back in 2022!