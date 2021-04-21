Oregon Adaptive Sports elects new board president

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Adaptive Sports has elected Gail Wilson Webber as board president. After retiring from Citigroup Inc. in 2016, Webber, a life-long skier and advocate of adaptive sports programs, relocated from New York to Bend and began volunteering with OAS.

Webber’s passion for the OAS mission coupled with experience as an attorney specializing in corporate governance, reputational risk and policy management led to her nomination to the OAS Board of Directors in 2018. Webber was elected Vice-President in 2020 and will now succeed Neal Hueske as OAS board president beginning May 1st.

“Central Oregon offers a wide variety of activities for people to enjoy the benefits of outdoor recreation. OAS breaks down barriers to make these opportunities available to individuals with disabilities. I am honored and excited to be leading the Board as we work towards increasing inclusion in the outdoor community in Bend and throughout the Pacific Northwest,” Webber said.

Neal Hueske has been Board President of OAS since 2006 and will complete his current term in August 2022. Hueske shepherded OAS’s growth from a small, skiing-only adaptive program at Hoodoo and Mt. Bachelor to a thriving and dynamic non-profit providing year-round programming serving hundreds of individuals from across the state and region. OAS is now considered a leader in adaptive sports and one of the premier programs in the Pacific Northwest.

“When I became President, it was my goal to see OAS become a vital part of the Central Oregon community and a leader in adaptive sports programming. Over the past 15 years, I have seen OAS grow into a thriving organization supported by hundreds of volunteers and thousands of donors, changing the lives of hundreds of individuals with disabilities each year. I am excited for the future of OAS and am confident that Gail and the current Board will ensure that OAS will sustain this impact moving forward,” Hueske said.

OAS is currently led by 15 board members with a comprehensive range of professional experience, community service, and personal connection to OAS’s key stakeholders. For more information on OAS and the Board of Directors, please visit https://oregonadaptivesports.org

About Oregon Adaptive Sports:

Oregon Adaptive Sports (OAS) is a Bend, OR-based non-profit that provides year-round life-changing outdoor experiences for individuals with disabilities. OAS was founded in 1996 by volunteers who wished to make Central Oregon's ski slopes accessible to individuals with disabilities. OAS plays a leading role in creating opportunities for individuals with disabilities to access the outdoors of the Pacific Northwest through adaptive skiing, snowboarding, cycling, mountain biking, rock climbing, paddling, and golf. Learn more about OAS at https://www.oregonadaptivesports.org or follow on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/OregonAdaptiveSports/ and on Instagram @Oregon_Adaptive_Sports.