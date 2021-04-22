Commute Options joins groups urging more federal investments in public transit

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Thursday, in recognition of Earth Day, 34 Oregon transit, environmental, housing and community organizations, including Commute Options in Bend, sent a letter to Oregon's congressional delegation, urging them to increase federal investments in public transit “so that all Americans have access to high-quality, safe, affordable, and reliable public transit service and transit-friendly communities.”

“Reinventing the future of public transit infrastructure is key to tackling climate change,” the letter reads. “Over 28 percent of greenhouse gases in the U.S. come from transportation -- and in Oregon it is more than 40 percent -- making it the largest contributor of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. Now is the time to invest in the public transit infrastructure for the future.”

The letter, organized by the National Campaign for Transit Justice and Getting There Together Coalition in Oregon, was signed by Better Eugene Springfield Transit (BEST), Rogue Action Center, Commute Options, OPAL Environmental Justice, Unite Oregon, and many more from across the state.

The groups call for Congress to invest $60 billion annually in public transit, including $20 billion in new spending on operations to pay for the additional drivers and new buses needed to expand service to additional communities, as well as funding for new zero-emissions fleets. In addition to the benefits of public transit for the planet, the letter says that this increased funding would boost local economies and promote racial equity.

The American Jobs Plan introduced recently by President Joe Biden includes $85 billion in investments for public transit over 10 years, but doesn’t explicitly call for a boost in funding for transit operations.

“President Joe Biden has called for the country to build back better. We can’t build back better without robust investment in public transit infrastructure and operations… Public transit is the foundation of our communities and the economy. It must also be the scaffolding for the new economy we create,” the letter continues.

See the full letter and list of signers here.