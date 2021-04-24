Rimrock Trails Treatment Services receives nearly $17K from Redmond Kiwanis Foundation

Community Billboard

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Rimrock Trails Treatment Services is grateful to receive $16,667 from the Redmond Kiwanis Foundation to renovate their Prineville-based Adolescent Residential Treatment Program.

This funding supports the work Rimrock Trails has underway, including the renovation of two client restrooms, shower, and laundry spaces in their adolescent residential treatment program facility. The project in its entirety is estimated to cost $50,000.

“We are so thankful for the generosity, support, and continued partnership of the Redmond Kiwanis Foundation. Their gift is the first step toward a larger renovation project to update and beautify our 27-year old adolescent residential treatment program facilities. Their efforts and support of the youth in our community embody the spirit of what it means to really be the change one wishes to see in the world.” – Michelle Duff, Community Relations Manager, Rimrock Trails Treatment Services

At its beginning, the Rimrock Trails residential treatment program was housed in the Pioneer Memorial Hospital. In 1994, they acquired land on 9th Street in Prineville for the program’s dormitories, kitchen, dining, and living spaces. In 1998, additional facilities were built for the school, gymnasium, weight room, and business offices. The campus infrastructure is made up of male and female dormitories, a kitchen, dining room, staff station, and a common area. The facilities also house two male and female spaces that include the client restrooms, showers, and laundry. After 27 years with only small updates, the two spaces require renovation and repair.

# # # # #

About Rimrock Trails Treatment Services

The mission of Rimrock Trails is to provide comprehensive, evidence-based treatment services to improve the lives of individuals and families affected by substance use and mental health problems. We create a foundation for healing, strengthen family connections, and offer hope for a brighter future.

Along with our three mental health counseling clinics located in Redmond, Prineville, and Bend, for three decades Rimrock Trails has operated an adolescent residential treatment program in Crook County. The residential treatment program is one of only five in the State of Oregon serving adolescents 12-17 years of age with severe substance use and mental health disorders.

Since 1990, the administration, board of directors, and team of health care professionals at Rimrock Trails have been dedicated to helping create lasting change in the lives of individuals and families struggling with mental health and substance use disorders in Central Oregon. Rimrock Trails is a 501c3 nonprofit human services agency and has helped over 14,000 individuals and families in Central Oregon and beyond.

For more information about Rimrock Trails, please visit: www.rimrocktrails.org

About the Redmond Kiwanis Foundation

The Mission of the Kiwanis Club of Redmond is to improve the lives of the youth and families of Redmond. The Kiwanis Club of Redmond is the premiere service organization in Deschutes County, serving this Central Oregon Community since 1937. It has more than 50 members serving in Redmond's most prominent service club.

For more information about the Redmond Kiwanis Foundation, please visit: www.redmondkiwanis.org