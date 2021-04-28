Concluding Child Abuse Prevention Month by honoring partnerships

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As we wrap up Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Oregon Department of Human Services, Child Welfare Division wants to honor the important work being done across the state to prevent child abuse.

Many organizations statewide do critical work in our communities to support child safety and well-being. Some ODHS partners in this important work include: the Oregon CASA Network, Oregon Child Abuse Solutions, the Oregon Association of Relief Nurseries, and Prevent Child Abuse Oregon. While this list is not exhaustive, we are grateful for all the continued collaboration across the state.

These organizations, and others like them, create educational opportunities for communities on how to prevent abuse, provide tangible support for families in need, offer child-focused collaborative spaces for children who have experienced abuse, and advocate for children who are in foster care. Along with many other partners, such as teachers, healthcare professionals, and members of our community are crucial parts of the wider child and family well-being system.

“Everyone can play a part in strengthening and supporting families,” said Rebecca Jones Gaston, ODHS Child Welfare director. “While the Child Welfare Division plays a specific role, I want to honor the work that is being done in the larger system of child and family well-being and encourage all Oregonians to be active in preventing child abuse. We envision a child welfare system built on our mission, core values, and a belief that children do best growing up in a family and in their community.??We are encouraged by the community collaboration in moving our Child Welfare Division Vision for Transformation forward, based on these shared values.”

Children and families are stronger when communities come together to support them before they reach crisis. Helping families in your community meet their basic needs is a critical way to provide prevent child abuse. Sharing information about food banks, unemployment benefits, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) availability, and educational resources can be extremely helpful.

If you suspect a child is being abused, please contact the Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-(SAFE)7233.

More information for resources and support:

About the ODHS Child Welfare Division

The Oregon Department of Human Services, Child Welfare Division is committed to transforming itself to better support the individual needs of families and to best serve Oregon’s children and young people. Learn more about the Child Welfare Division Vision for Transformation.