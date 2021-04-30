Planned Redmond road closures and delays May 2-15

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays update for May 2-15:

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURE:

SW 6th St from SW Tamarack Ct to SW Reindeer Ave – Road closed for construction from Monday, May 3, 2021 thru Tuesday, August 31, 2021. SW 6th Street from SW Tamarack Ct to SW Reindeer Ave will be closed for the City’s SW 6th Street Extension Project. Local access will be available. Please use detours or an alternate route.

ONGOING CLOSURES:

NW 10th St from NW Pershall Way to NW Upas Ave – Closed for private development construction thru Friday, May 14, 2021.

SW 15th St from SW Obsidian Ave to SW Quartz Ave– Closed for private development construction thru Friday, May 28, 2021.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

Lane disruptions will continue on NW 3rd St from NW Birch Ave to NW Cedar Ave for asphalt overlay project preparations thru May 14, 2021.

Crack seal operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Asphalt and manhole patching operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.