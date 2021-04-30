TSA PreCheck enrollment coming to Redmond Airport

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Transportation Security Administration has announced that residents of Central Oregon can make an appointment now to enroll in TSA PreCheck® at Roberts Field - Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM). Enrollment will be offered for five consecutive days, starting Monday, May 10.

At airports across the country, people can “Travel with Ease” and experience a smoother screening process by enrolling in TSA PreCheck. Eligible travelers do not need to remove shoes, belts, light outerwear, laptops, electronics larger than a cell phone or travel-size liquids from carry-on luggage.

In March 2021, 98% of travelers eligible for TSA PreCheck waited five minutes or less to be screened at airports nationwide. Another benefit of the program is that children 12 and under are permitted to use the TSA PreCheck lane when traveling with an eligible parent or guardian on the same itinerary.

The enrollment center at RDM will be open Monday, May 10 through Friday, May 14 from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will be located across from the ticketing area. The airport is located at 2522 SE Jesse Butler Circle in Redmond.

Appointments are currently available for Thursday and Friday only. Walk-ins will be accommodated throughout the day each day.

There is no permanent TSA PreCheck enrollment center located in Central Oregon, so the temporary availability at RDM is a convenient and timely opportunity to become a Trusted Traveler ahead of the summer travel season.

As an added benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, TSA PreCheck travelers generally have the least amount of physical contact during the security screening process in the TSA checkpoint. For people who want to put their mind at ease to “Stay Healthy. Stay Secure.” when traveling, they should make plans to enroll in TSA PreCheck while it is available at RDM.

An in-person visit to the enrollment center is required to complete the application process. Applicants must bring a current U.S. passport or a driver license and a certified copy of a birth certificate. Fingerprints will be collected during enrollment.

People are strongly encouraged to begin the enrollment process online. Start by visiting www.tsa.gov/precheck and select “Apply Now.” Follow the online prompts, enter the requested information and select “Redmond, OR” as the enrollment location.

The enrollment fee is $85, which covers a five-year period. The fee must be paid at the time of enrollment by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check.

To date, more than 10.9 million people have enrolled in TSA PreCheck. Seventy-nine airlines, including domestic and international carriers, participate in TSA PreCheck, giving travelers even more options and reasons to enroll in the program. Alaska Airlines, Allegiant Airlines, American Airlines, Boutique Air, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, all of which serve RDM, participate in TSA PreCheck.